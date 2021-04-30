Colombian singer Camilo Echeverry surprised his fans with an unexpected announcement. Through his social networks, the interpreter of “Ropa cara” confirmed the realization of a concert tour for this 2022.

This tour, which will take place in the first quarter of next year, will serve to promote his new album titled My Hands.

The confirmed Latin American countries are Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, among others more than soon will unveil. On his Instagram account, he shared an emotional video where he included scenes from previous presentations.

“We are following closely and waiting for confirmation of the health situation of each country that we have yet to announce, but we are dreaming of going to visit them all,” wrote the artist in his most recent post.

“I promise that we will go to as many as we can when they allow us and at a time when it is safe for everyone. The Tribe is going on a tour ”, added the boyfriend of Evaluna Montaner.

Camilo will perform concerts in Spain

As part of this new stage, the Colombian singer-songwriter will perform in Spain in July of this year, within the framework of the Starlite international music festival.

“With love as his greatest revolution and the honesty that characterizes him,” reads a statement from the organizers where the presence of his compatriot Maluma was also confirmed.

