Camilo arrived at Peru on Thursday, March 16 to provide a show as part of his international tour “De adentro pa afuera”. Before going on stage, the Colombian artist was encouraged to taste Peruvian cuisine. For this reason, the singer, along with his partner Eva Lunathey went to the renowned restaurant “Astrid & Gaston”, where he was pleasantly surprised. The workers of the food establishment celebrated his 29th birthday with the interpreter of “Tutu”.

In the images shared by the Instarándula portal, you can see the artist applauding, while the restaurant workers sang the classic “Happy Birthday”. After this moment, the interpreter blew out the candles on the small cake that was brought to him in honor of his name day.

Camilo: in what other countries will the singer perform?

Ecuador – March 18 and 19, 2023

Panama – April 20, 2023

Costa Rica – April 22, 2023

Nicaragua – April 23, 2023

Guatemala – April 27, 2023

Honduras – April 28, 2023

El Salvador – April 29, 2023

Mexico – May 4,5,6,12,13,25, 2023

Camilo’s thank you message to his Peruvian audience

Through a publication on his Instagram accounts, Camilo thanked the Peruvian fans who received him on his arrival in the country and who accompanied him at his concert in Lima. “Yesterday was my birthday. And for the first time I experienced it on stage, next to La Tribu,” he commented at the beginning.

“I think they sang my birthday 750 times, and each time I tried to think what wishes to ask for… and it was very difficult… because what I have, what I have lived, what I have accumulated in my heart and spirit is enough. It’s more that enough.

Enough. That’s my word these days. And I didn’t end up asking for anything for myself… but a lot of things for the people I love,” added the singer-songwriter.