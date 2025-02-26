02/26/2025



In the last hours, the media echoed the growing concern of Lourdes Ornelas For his son, despite the fact that he himself recently renegates his mother. As pointed out, Camilo Blanes He would have immersed himself in a spiral of self -destructive behaviors that do nothing but harm the state that crosses and the image that the cameras capture in their reappeARditions. According to ’20 minutes ‘, Lourdes’ concern for ‘Camilín’ not only resides in his emotional bond, also economically, since the Mexican is responsible for managing the heritage of Camilo Sesto He sees how he could be wasteful in the hands of his firstborn.

But the known now as Sheila Devil, far from calming the situation and stop giving reasons to her mother to request to initiate a legal disabled process, continues to take steps that do not benefit her. As the ‘afternoon’ program revealed in the last hours, Camilo Blanes has spent this week in the dungeon after being arrested for possession of drugs and drug trafficking. Being released, the program shared even the police report taken in the early hours of February 25.

«He was on the street, the police intercepted that he was doing something strange, they approached to register it and find 12 grams of cocaine. By law you can only carry seven and a half, so that is considered drug trafficking, ”he said Miguel Ángel Nicolás In the program of the afternoons of Telecinco, emphasizing that the person who had supplied the substances he carried at the time of detention has a removal order against him. Specifically, the facts occur «at 01:30 h. of February 25 in Torrelodones », when« galapagar body troops stop a 41 -year -old male of Spanish nationality for drug trafficking. The agents, after a superficial cache, learn the detainee 12 grams of cocaine, ”details the crowded confirming that the arrested was the son of Camilo Sesto.

The morning of the Tuesday, the young man was brought to court in the Torrelodones court and was transferred to his home with his mother and the family’s lawyer. Camilín got off the vehicle that transported him while his companions tried to avoid being recorded by the press cameras. Lourdes Ornelas, meanwhile, expressed to third parties the State that crossed from the moment he knew about the arrest. “At no time his son gets this amount to traffic, it was for his own consumption,” he wanted to make it clear through Nicolás, who transmitted that Lourdes expected his son’s arrest to serve as a “call for attention so that she finally changes life ».









This is not the first time that Ornelas begs that his child moves away from the aspects that harm his day to day. «I am having a very bad time for my son’s mistakes, but I am a strong woman and I will not stop in my struggle to leave that pernicious world that surrounds him. I know that it is not easy to get it if Camilo does not collaborate, ”said the conscious that is the reality that Camilín lives and in which appearance after appearance stars holders that show the reasons why Lourdes cares about his son.