Mexico. Camilo Blanes, the son of the late singer-songwriter Camilo Sestro, would have relapsed into drugs. In several news portals it is shared that the young man would be having bad times again.

In Ventaneando they made it known that Camilo Blanes would have relapsed into drugs, and that is that he shared some videos on Instagram in which he is heard speaking strangely and the drivers say that speaks “very slurred English”.

“Surely he relapsed…”, adds Pati Chapoy, owner of Ventaneando, and emphasizes that his addictions would be to alcohol and drugs; then Daniel Bisogno mentions that Camilo was about to die for the same reason months ago.

In several media it was made public that Camilo was admitted to a hospital in Madrid last November, this when he turned 38 years old, and his health problem would have been respiratory problems.

Camilo Blanes.

But media in Spain published that Camilo went out of control at his birthday celebration and implied that he had tried illicit substances.

Lourdes Ornelas, Camilo’s mother, was concerned during 2019 after the aforementioned health situation of her son and said that she has always been on his side supporting him in his fight to get ahead of his problems with addictions.

After the death of Camilo Sesto, his son Camilo Blanes became his universal heir and obtained about 9 million dollars, three houses worth a million dollars each, among other things, but he also makes profits from the songs of his dad and leave him more than 200 thousand dollars every month.