Camilo Blanes, son of the late singer-songwriter Camilo Sesto and Lourdes Ornelas, has not stopped attracting attention in recent months, because on his social networks he has shared images in which he wears a different image, feminine above all.

Camilo Blanes, heir to the fortune of Camilo Sesto, who lost his life in September 2019, has also shown “extreme” behaviors related to alcohol and substance abuse and is discussed in various media.

In recent appearances in networks, Camilo shows a feminine image, later it was announced that he would have started a treatment to change his gender to a woman and would have a new name, now this would be Sheila Devil.

Camilo Sesto and his son Camilo Blanes. Instagram photo

In statements to Europa Press, Camilo talks about himself: “I am the sex that I have always been. Camilín is hateful, but not because I don’t like being my father’s son, my father will always be, I look like him to death.”

Camilo also says he feels comfortable with his new image, points out that he sees what he has to do and does what he can do, and regrets if someone is bothered by his behavior, that “someone” he asks her to “look more in the mirror”.



Image of what Camilo Blanes currently looks like. Instagram photo

“The last thing I want is to attract attention. I have taken it to the extreme and I have done it for a reason: to finish what I was doing, I hated it,” Camilo also mentions, who claims to be single.

“First of all, what I want is to find my individual path, to know who I am, to see clearly what is happening. Why do we all have to stick together?” he questions.

On the subject of his mother, the Mexican Lourdes OrnelasHe says that there is no complicated relationship between the two, both have talked a lot and there is nothing more to say.

“I love my mother. Do you see hate in my heart?” he asked. “I don’t have hate in my heart and never have.”

