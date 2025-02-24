New turn of the events currently by Camilo Blanes, now known as Sheila Devil. After a few weeks ‘missing’ of the public scene -understanding like that social networks -and to later reappear with friends taking something in the area where he lives in Madrid, Camilo Sesto’s daughter has given an interview with Soon.

It clarifies what its current vital status is and also launches a bomb, since When asked in what situation is the relationship with Lourdes Ornelashis parent, he answers, according to the magazine with a certain resentment, the following: “That is not my mother”

“I I’m daughter of Rocío Dúrcal“, replies the artist.” How? “, The interviewer reacts.” My mother is Rocío. That is…“She concludes.” Lourdes is fighting a lot for you, “the journalist has.” That she is not my mother … Don’t be heavy, “is her reaction.

“Don’t find out what I am. You are talking to a woman, not with a man“, He also tells the interviewer, when he refers to her in masculine.

On the moment he is living and the rumors that say he is in a detoxification center, he says: “I am in my house. I have not entered anywhere. That is false. I am at home very quiet. “