A video of Camilo Echeverry from 2019 returned to circulate on social networks. In that material, the interpreter of “Expensive clothes” confessed not knowing the Mexican Selena Quintanilla.

The young artist was interviewed by the BuzzFeed portal. There, participated in a guessing game of songs for his YouTube channel.

The dynamic consisted of recognizing the theme that was playing. Thus, the couple of Evaluna MontanerAfter playing “Techno Cumbia”, he could not guess the name of the song or who was playing it.

“No, I don’t know who it is,” said Camilo Echeverry. Consequently, the production team gives the clue and its author, however, the artist reaffirmed not knowing her.

“I never listened to her. ‘Techno Cumbia’, I don’t know what it is. I don’t know about Selena, but I do know about Evaluna ”, answered the foreigner.

Camilo celebrates the success of “Ropa cara”

A few weeks ago, “Ropa cara” was released, the last song by the Colombian singer who recorded it with his wife Evaluna Montaner.

After reaching almost a million reproductions, the musician decided to thank his fans for the great reception that his song had.

“What we are living with ‘Expensive clothes’ only makes me think how incredible everything that is coming is going to be. There is no substitute for honesty, ”he wrote in a Instagram.

“I promise to continue giving them my best,” added the young artist. As is known, the video for the single was accompanied by a ‘challenge’ that he created.

