Back to the stage! The Montaners and Camilo Echeverry will return to the music scene with their first virtual concert presented during the pandemic. Although the singers were away from their followers due to the health crisis, they confirmed their presentation via streaming for June 12.

This will be the first time that Ricardo Montaner, Mau, Ricky, Evaluna and Camilo will sing together as a family. This meeting will be broadcast in real time from Altos de Chavón de la Romana, a town located in the east of the Dominican Republic.

The show will have a production team of 200 people and will be held in a virtual and blended way.

Ricardo Montaner and the other members of his family will also make a leap to television with their own reality show. The singers are already preparing the production that will tell their lives on and off the stage.

NTERTAIN, the company in charge of the project, publicly announced the theme of the documentary series. “The series of the Montaners it will follow the evolution of the love stories, the professional careers and the conflicts of the successful family while balancing the maintenance of their Christian values ​​and their family dynamics ”, it was reported.

The program will tell the daily life of the famous singers. Photo: Ricardo Montaner / Instagram

Camilo will include Peru in next world tour

Surprise for your Peruvian fans! Camilo Echeverry informed his followers that he will develop a tour in the first months of 2022 to present the successes of his latest album My Hands. Although the singer did not provide more details about the presentations, he did mention the countries that will be part of the tour, including the Peru.

Evaluna Montaner’s husband clarified that he still has to corroborate the restrictions adopted by the different territories against COVID-19: “We are following closely and waiting for confirmation of the health situation of each country that we have yet to announce, but we are dreaming of go visit them all ”.

