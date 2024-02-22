The Venezuelan, 26 years old, Evaluna Montanermusician's wife Camilo, announced on Wednesday, February 21, that she would become a mother for the second time. She shared her good news with her more than 20 million followers on her Instagram through an emotional message and a photo of her showing off her belly next to the author of 'Tutu'. She further revealed that her new heir will be called Amaranth. In this way, the family of one of the most popular couples in Latin America will grow, adding to their Indigo, the girl who will soon turn 2 years old.

For this reason, the daughter of Ricardo Montaner and the Colombian became a continental trend. However, a detail that did not go unnoticed by users is the abysmal difference in height between both artists, which is clearly shocking when looking at various photographs of the couple. In this note, we will tell you the height of Amaranto's new parents and the surprising difference between them.

What is the difference in height between Camilo and Evaluna?

On some web portals, you will surely have found that Evaluna's height is 1 meter and 64 centimeters, which is completely false. The Venezuelan herself has revealed that her true height is 1 meter 46 centimeters.

For its part, The singer Camilo assured that he measures 1 meter and 76 centimeters. This establishes a difference of 30 centimeters between Amaranto's future parents.

Eva Luna and Camilo. Photo: Instagram/Evaluna

How did Evaluna and Camilo meet?

During an interview with the Mexican journalist Yordi Rosado, the renowned singer Ricardo Montaner recounted the beginning of the relationship between Evaluna and Camilo Echeverry, who met for the first time in 2014 at the launch event of a children's shampoo in Colombia: both served as presenters. Later, they continued their communication through Twitter.

Montaner revealed to Rosado how he first found out about Camilo: while traveling by car with his family, Evaluna asked him to play some demos of Camilo's songs, which pleasantly impressed Ricardo. Following this, when Ricardo had a trip scheduled to Bogotá, he invited Evaluna, allowing the young people to meet. Although they were not initially a couple, that night in Bogotá marked the beginning of their courtship.

Camilo and Evaluna married on February 8, 2020. Photo: Universal.

The relationship between Camilo and Evaluna consolidated over time, especially after Camilo moved to the United States to live in the Montaner house, although in separate rooms. In 2018, Camilo proposed to Evaluna. The wedding took place in Miami, in February 2020. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Indigo, in April of this year.