The premiere of the song “Machu Picchu”, by Camilo Echeverry and Evaluna Montaner, has not been well received by several users, who launched a series of criticisms on social networks. This is because in the lyrics of the song the Sacred Valley of Cusco is mentioned only once.

However, in the midst of the controversy, the Colombian singer continued promoting the song that belongs to his new album Mis manos and avoided commenting on it.

Through Instagram, the interpreter of “Tutu” showed the steps of the challenge from “Machu Picchu” with his wife and also an artist Evaluna Montaner. “We see them then,” he wrote.

In the post, Ricardo Montaner left a funny comment: “They are not giving me credit in the choreography, I will complain to the union”

The video of the challenge of “Macchu Picchu” in TikTok it already has more than 1 million views. While on the YouTube platform, the video clip already exceeds 5,000,000 views and is ranked first in trends.

Camilo and Evaluna prepared a surprise before the premiere of “Machu Picchu”, which took place last Monday, March 1.

Both sang an acoustic version of the song, a few minutes after the release of the video clip. Everything was recorded by his fan club. The video went viral on the networks.

Camilo, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.