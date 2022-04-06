Camilo 28 years old, and Evaluna Montaner, 24, have just become the parents of a girl named Indigo, this was announced by several show portals this morning, although it is not known if the young mother gave birth from home as it had been said previously or in a hospital, fans are fascinated.

And that Camilo and Evaluna Montaner have long been expected to make their debut as parents, but finally the wait is over. no one.

If we take a look at the social networks of both, you can see how Camilo was always attached to his wife’s belly, because it filled him with emotion to fulfill that, the desire to be a father, just like the daughter of Ricardo Montaner who was very happy during these nine months in the sweet wait.

“Congratulations, a baby is always a blessing”, “Does anyone know the meaning of indigo? Because I don’t feel like it’s a name for a girl, that’s why I ask”, “This reminded me of an episode of the Simpsons, when they search in Bart’s name without a nickname can be given… Indigo (beggar)”, “Congratulations to the parents and welcome to the world for indigo”, “Congratulations and many blessings to the baby, the only thing is that the name for a girl does not look good”, write the networks.

As already said on social networks, everyone is happy for the birth, but the name of the little girl does not seem entirely to them, the fans who believe that Indigo is not quite the name for a baby, from what they have said, that they should change it, they also want to see the first photos of the little girl.

It is worth mentioning that Evaluna Montaner shared her pregnancy with her fans at all times, that is, she did not restrict herself in anything, because her fans always let her know that they wanted to see how her belly was growing during this pregnancy, so at all times she She saw him very tender posing with her pregnancy clothes.

