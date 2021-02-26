The couple of singers Camilo Echeverry and Evaluna Montaner announced the launch of their new song “Machu Picchu”, which belongs to the album My hands, which will be released on March 5.

In the midst of the expectation generated by their fourth album, both shared an image where the soles of their feet appear with a message. “Macchu Picchu”, It reads in the photograph.

Hours before that post on Instagram, Camilo announced that he would give a signal about the new song that will premiere soon. “Tribe! I can’t stand it! Can I advance you a song from the album? “, Said the interpreter of”Rich life”.

Rumors indicated that the theme would be inspired by the sacred valley, which is considered a wonder of the world. This was confirmed when Camilo Echeverry’s official account on Youtube will publish the pre – premiere of the video clip of “Macchu Picchu”.

In addition, the young winner of the Latin Grammy mentioned the release date. “Monday,” he wrote in the post.

The image has exceeded 605,000 user reactions and has dozens of comments. “Someone else read Machu Picchu or I’m dreaming”, “It doesn’t happen to them that they already want it to be Monday to listen to Machu Pichu”, “The present tribe of Peru”, “If you say I’m going to advance the next album, it’s because your next song by it sure is in Peru, in the beautiful sacred valley ”, were some of the opinions of the couple’s fans.

Well-known national artists such as Ezio Oliva, Cielo Torres, Erick Elera, Mario Hart, among others, also reacted to the publication of Camilo and Evaluna.

