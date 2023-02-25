They celebrate your success! Milena Warthon He did not miss the opportunity to take a picture with Evaluna, who had a spectacular show with Camilo in Viña del Mar.

This Friday, February 24, Milena Warthon He made his last presentation at the Vina del Mar Festival, but, just like her, Camilo and Evaluna put on a spectacular show at Quinta Vergara. At the end, the couple of international singers met the manager of the Peruvian artist, who did not hesitate to ask them for a photo and greetings for the young woman. They did not refuse and, on the contrary, they had a nice gesture that was published on social networks.

Milena Warthon did not hesitate to publish this meeting on her social networks and, through her official Instagram account, showed Camilo’s reaction to learning that she had won the folkloric competition category. In addition to this publication, the 22-year-old influencer posted the photo that she took with Evaluna.