Haters and trolls are not long in coming on social media after the news of Cardinal Camillo Ruini’s hospitalization at Gemelli. Here they are, lined up like vultures, on the walls of those who relaunch the news, such as on the Facebook page of former parliamentarian Gianluigi Paragone. “And these c… . I really don’t give a damn….the Lord is fed up and wants to get him out of the way of the Italians…”, NT writes, earning the medal for the meanest. “Let’s hope it’s an epidemic that attacks all these beings so there will be a total cleansing”, he concludes. Some people remember the revelations of the same cardinal on the Palace squabbles against Berlusconi, orchestrated by the former President of the Republic, Oscar Luigi Scalfaro: “Won’t it be Scalfaro’s revenge?”, asks Sc. Also in the crosshairs is the penthouse on Viale Vaticano of five hundred square meters – divided between residence and office – of Ruini, head of the Italian episcopate for twenty years. “And who will get the 500m2 studio flat?“, asks another.

“One and less, thank goodness”

But what is disturbingly prevalent, not only on Facebook, but also on X and other platforms is hatred for the elderly prelate. “93 years of being served and revered” Sergio replies. “Let’s worry about the poor True Christs”. “One less, thank goodness the Lord doesn’t want bad grass…“, we read, moving on to another series of absurd posts commenting on the news reported by the main Roman newspaper, Il Messaggero. “One less, thank goodness“, is another post, followed by dozens of the same tenor. The music on Corriere doesn’t change: “The time has come for him to account for his misdeeds. May the earth (not) be light on him”, writes EW mercilessly. Also in the crosshairs are alleged favoritism in the hospital: “He certainly won’t have had to wait like thousands of other users, to be visited…”, adds another Corriere user.

“Charon awaits him anxiously”

On the AdnKronos Facebook page, there are those who venture “sooner or later, even for certain characters, the last and definitive season will arrive”, and those who even mention the Englaro case: “But wasn’t she in favor of palliative care? Oh no, that was only for Eluana Englaro!”. “Charon awaits him anxiously“, adds a certain Benny. Among the posts, there is also one from some anti-vax: “Well, he got the vaccine so he will go to heaven! The Pope said so”, writes Franky. But the refrain remains that of ‘one less’, declined in many ways (He definitely won’t be on a stretcher for days.as my uncle was in Calabria before he died. And not just my uncle…”; “He’s 100 years old and he lived like a pasha on the backs of poor gullible people”; “Come on, you can do it…to free up the place”).

Someone even takes advantage, finally, to advertise his professional ‘activity’: “I am available for paid sexual encounters… if interested write to me privately”, we read again among the posts in one signed by Rosalina.