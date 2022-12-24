At 28 years old, camille razat She is a sought-after French model. She started her runway career when she was 16 years old; However, her break into acting came in 2015 when she debuted in the French miniseries ‘The Disappearance‘, issued by the chain French 2 with the role of Lea Morel. In 2018 she starred in the comedies ‘(Girl) Friend‘ Y ‘girls with balls‘, and then some short films.

In 2019 she decided to study to be a reporter and even managed to apply to a course to become a war correspondent ; however, the fate that always has the last word had other plans for her. He joined the cast of the Netflix series ‘Emily in Paris’, and she became an overnight celebrity when she took on the role of Camille.

In the first season of the story, when American Emily (Lily Collins) comes to Paris for work, Camille becomes her best friend. But unknowingly, Emily falls in love with her boyfriend, the French chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), creating an awkward love triangle.

In the second, a disillusioned Camille breaks off her friendship with Emily. At this point in the story, the model slipped in several interviews that she would have liked a romance between them. “It’s so modern, it’s what happens today. I think it would help with representation of people who don’t necessarily have it in this particular series,” she told Cosmopolitan UK.

And it seems that her projections came true, because in this third season that just premiered this week on Netflix, Camille’s life is turned upside down. She does not have an affair with Emily, but she does have an affair with an artist, Sofía (Sofia Sideris), without Gabriel, to whom she is engaged in marriage, suspecting anything. The Republic talked about Zoom with the actress.

Friends. With Ashley Park (Mindy) and Lily Collins (Emily). Photo: diffusion

– Camille has an affair with an artist, but it has never been mentioned before that she belongs to the LGTB community. Do you think it is important to show this relationship to highlight these identities as normal?

– I think it’s very important, in terms of representation, that we see Camille as a bisexual person. In personal terms, I think it’s possible to love two people at the same time to begin with. But at the same time, I think that you fall in love with the person and not with the gender.

“I really believe in that deeply and I would say that the actress who plays Sofia she was a very genuine person and it was very easy to do those scenes with her , even though it was a bit ‘triki’ because the first day we got to the set we did the scenes naked, so it was strange. But it turned out well and I think it’s a good storyline for Camille. I think people are going to appreciate it as much as I do, I hope,” she adds.

On the way in which the French are portrayed in the series and the skepticism that arose among their countrymen in the first seasons of ‘Emily in Paris‘, he opines: “I really think it’s very French to love-hate and that was a part, I think it’s been a good storyline for Alfie because he presents himself as an antagonist, but I’ve also heard from people, who are my friends, who They’ve seen the first and second seasons saying, ‘I didn’t really like it that much,’ but they came to the third season premiere a few days ago and they said, ‘I love it right now.’ So hopefully we can conquer this as hard as we can.”