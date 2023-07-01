EA new look at the rise and heyday of the Aztec Empire and its fall from 1519 is well suited to the German book market. In 1996, Hanns J. Prem published the relatively short presentation “The Aztecs”, followed later by critical overviews by Berthold Riese and Ulrich Köhler, based on statements from early colonial sources. In particular, archaeological research on everyday life, urban developments, trade and exchange networks, mobility and communication, not to forget the study of autochthonous writings from the Aztec period (thirteenth to early sixteenth centuries), have brought to light knowledge over the past twenty years that are worth updating.

Now the American historian Camilla Townsend has presented a “new history of the Aztecs” according to the subtitle “Fifth Sun”. Nevertheless, it should be noted that the American market is already familiar with some important surveys on the subject, such as the works of the archaeologist Michael Smith or the works of the ethnohistorian Frances Berdan. Townsend’s book extends over eight chapters and is mainly based on the data synthesis of early colonial sources on the history of the Mexica, the Spanish conquest and the establishment of the Spanish colonial regime from the perspective of Nahua-speaking actors.

The first chapter covers the prehistory in the Valley of Mexico (now Mexico City) up to the end of the thirteenth century. A large historical-archaeological arc is chosen here, because the author links the history of central Mexico with world history. She weaves the immigration of people to the American continent into her depiction, the utilization of plants, the emergence of writing and notation systems – and she connects the developments on the American continent with those of other regions of the world, such as Mesopotamia. The question here is why such a large arc has to be drawn, while at the same time the actually formative prehistory of Mexico with the preceding imperial developments of Teotihuacán and Tula is hardly considered.

What's new about the presentation?

Townsend then traces the dynastic history and rise of the Aztecs. She knows how to combine descriptions of cities, regions and everyday activities with historical figures, which she allows to tell the story. In this way, the Aztec reality of life is brought closer to the reader. At the same time, however, the explanations are characterized by surprising changes of subject. The author looks back and forth in the story in too much of a hurry; she devotes herself just as quickly to the complex dynastic connections between individual principalities. If you don’t have any previous knowledge here, it will be difficult to follow. Maps, which would have offered orientation given the many strange-sounding names of places and people, were not integrated enough. There is only a map, an overview of the dynastic history and the introductory illustrations of the chapters.



Camilla Townsend: “Fifth Sun”. A New History of the Aztecs.

In chapters four through eight, the narrative dynamics change. With the history of the conquest and the early colonial period, the descriptive, thoroughly novelistic inserts become longer. With her knowledge of the sources, Townsend can draw atmospheric pictures about the central actors such as Moctezuma and the Spaniards. One focus is on the description of the first decades after the conquest with the brutal establishment of colonial power and the indigenous reactions, above all using the example of the life of the indigenous historian Chimalpahin (late sixteenth and early seventeenth centuries). Finally, in the epilogue, the author gives a brief outline of the centuries that followed and connects the history of the Mexica with the Mexican present.







What’s new about the presentation? In particular, Camilla Townsend emphasizes the role of women – wives, mothers, concubines as members of the elite or the common people. The novelistic inserts are often written from the perspective of women and, when interwoven with the portrayal of historical actors and contexts, represent an innovation in relation to pre-Columbian history.

“Indio” is a swear word both in and outside of Latin America

The author also offers numerous quotations from contemporary sources, thus combining the tone of the fictional sections with original statements. German readers only become familiar with many historical sources in the first place because there are no translations. The author also provides an overview of the working methods of ethnohistory and an annotated bibliography of the main sources. The endnotes provide further information.

One more note on the designations of indigenous peoples in the book. In most cases, the author uses her own designations, which can be translated into German. When the text refers to Native Americans more generally, the English term “Native Americans” is used. In the chapters on conquest and early colonial times, the terms “Indigenous” and “Indios” alternate. While the former is today a term that seeks to make visible the rights of the American peoples as the first settlers on the continent in American English (“indigenous”) as well as in German, “Indio” has become a swear word in and outside of Latin America. Given the many advantages of the book, it is incomprehensible why the author (or is it the two translators?) uses this term without comment.







Camilla Townsend: “Fifth Sun”. A New History of the Aztecs. Translated from the English by Anna Leube and Wolf Heinrich. CH Beck Verlag, Munich 2023. 412 p., ill., hardcover, €32.