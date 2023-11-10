Let it be Camilla wearing trousers and the scepter in the British royal house is well known. It is the queen who saves Charles from embarrassment on many public occasions in which the sovereign does not appear exactly at ease (see the fountain pen leaking ink, but also the king’s speech to parliament with its related toad, swallowed by the same, of an anti-environmentalist policy, not exactly shared but reluctantly accepted), it is she who consoles him, it is she who shifts the spotlight onto herself when it is better for the subjects not to take note of a gaffe by the sovereign, it is always her who reproaches him (with his now legendary “Carlo, be a man”) for the weaknesses of a father who would willingly make some concessions to a prodigal son, even a rebellious one. In short, it is clear: Camilla continues the matriarchal tradition within Buckingham Palace, after the 70-year reign of Elizabeth II.

Not only that, Camilla also sows for the future or lays the foundations for the ‘matriarchy’ in the kingdom of England to continue even when in her place, and that of Charles, the Princes of Wales William and Catherine Elizabeth Middleton will sit on the throne. In fact, the news comes out that the queen has already revealed to Princess Kate the secret to “holding on to a prince” during the early days of her relationship with the king’s son. Although the couple have been married for more than 10 years now and have three children under their belt, it seems that, during the early days of their relationship, Kate wasn’t so sure she would be able to carry it forward.

According to royal expert Robert Lacey, while the couple studied at St Andrews University, the current queen was on hand to give them some advice. In her biography ‘Battle of Brothers’, Lacey claims the Queen advised Kate what she needed to do to ensure her marriage worked. Although Kate struggled to listen to her mother-in-law’s advice. The reason is easily explained: Camilla Parker Bowles’ recipe was in fact very simple and at the same time absolutely unachievable: “The secret to keeping Will close to you, dear Kate, is to adapt your schedule to his, well, practically your whole life”. Then, she must have thought and perhaps whispered, “maybe, in private, things can be completely different, but for now you have to be the prince’s shadow, especially publicly.”

It was impossible for the Princess of Wales to follow the advice of the future queen at that time, since the prince’s agenda of commitments could not be changed, especially after graduation, when royal ones were added. According to the author, “Kate’s medium-long term goal was quite simple: to lead William ‘in handcuffs’ to the altar. However, the princess chose to dedicate herself to her own professional path, essentially not to be, but also to appear , minimally dependent on her boyfriend, although obviously there remained the unthinkable possibility that she might end up being dumped.” That’s according to Lacey, but we all know how she ended up: opposite strategies often lead to identical results. What we can only imagine is that Kate will soon take the reins of the kingdom that Camilla currently holds firmly in her hands.