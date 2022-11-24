LONDON (Reuters) – Camilla, wife of King Charles, personally delivered dozens of Paddington bears to a children’s charity on Thursday, giving toys that had been left behind by well-wishers as a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth a new home.

More than 1,000 Paddington bears and other teddy bears were left among the many tributes and messages outside royal palaces and parks in London and Windsor in the days of mourning following Elizabeth’s death in September.

The teddy bears were professionally cleaned and Camilla, the queen consort, visited an east London nursery for a “teddy bear picnic” with marmalade sandwiches and to distribute some of the Paddington to vulnerable children.

She was joined by two cast members from the recent Paddington films, Hugh Bonneville and Madeleine Harris, who played Mr. Brown and Judy Brown in the film adaptations of children’s books.

The royal’s connection to the Paddington Bear stems from a video in June, when the then-monarch appeared having tea with the children’s literary character who became one of the highlights of the four days of celebrations to mark her 70th year on the throne.

(Reporting by Michael Holden)