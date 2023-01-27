A promise to Camilla Di Pumpo from the mom who swears he won’t come never forgotten and that her memory will be handed down by those who loved her, before her life ended so prematurely. Words full of despair those of the mother of the lawyer who a year ago lost her life at the age of 25 on the street, entrusted to social media.

One year after the disappearance of the lawyer who lost her life in the street, Roberta Abruzzese, his mom, shared a post on Facebook. On the occasion, she also announced the Mass in remembrance of her daughter in the church of SS Guglielo and Pelletrino in Foggia, scheduled for January 27 at 7 pm.

“Camilla by Pumpo and her smile“: this is written in the posters that appeared in Foggia. Even at the intersection of via Matteotti and via Urbano, where the young lawyer had the accident.

I have been deprived of the right to live… but not the privilege of being remembered.

These are the words of the mother on social media, in a post in which she also published a photo of her daughter who is no longer there. Every day Camilla’s friends and family publish online images and memories of the 25-year-old girl who left on the evening of January 26 in her car, which ended up against an Audi driven by a 22-year-old from Carapelle.

Camilla Di Pumpo, her mother and all those who loved her in life will continue to remember her, day after day

Even Camilla’s boyfriend, a lawyer like her, wanted to remember the young woman who disappeared so suddenly, with all her dreams still to come true:

In 30 seconds they destroyed her life.

While the Order of Lawyers of Foggia established in his memory the scholarship “Camilla di Pumpo. It will be used to award the most deserving trainee lawyers of the Forum each year. The same where the 25-year-old was supposed to work with the passion and professionalism that characterized her.