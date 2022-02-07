Foggia, a boy denounced himself for the death of Camilla Di Pumpo: here is the reason

On Friday 4 February, a 22-year-old boy presented himself to the police station accompanied by his lawyer and his father, to self-report for the tragic accident in which she died. Camilla Di Pumpo. The young woman was only 25 years old and dreamed of becoming a criminal lawyer.

The tragic death of this girl dates back to the evening of January 26. She had just come out of the house fiance and was returning to his home.

However, after driving a few meters, a car ran over her in between via Matteotti and via Urbano. The impact was very violent, in fact, despite the timely intervention of the doctors, Camilla’s heart has ceased to beat once she arrived at the hospital.

Despite the seriousness of the episode, however, the 22-year-old boy who was driving theAudi A4, he denounced himself at the police station only on Friday. He was accompanied by his father and his lawyer, Michele Sodrio. The latter on the incident stated:

I don’t want to join the chorus of rhetoric and empty words I’ve heard these days. On my part and my client’s there is the utmost and sincere respect for Camilla’s parents and for her whole family, who are experiencing this immense pain in a dignified silence, like normal and decent people as they are. The death of this young and future colleague leaves us dismayed and shocked, but we cannot bear the flood of lies we have heard and read in these sad days.

The thought of the lawyer for the death of Camilla Di Pumpo

According to information released by some media, it turned out that the guy driving the car was against traffichad the license withdrawn and also went to high speed. However, his lawyer immediately wanted to deny all this news. To remember the girl Michele Sondrio said:

I don’t even dare imagine what you are going through and there can be no words for your pain. Your daughter would have been a fantastic criminal lawyer. Precisely for this reason she would have wanted justice and a serious ascertainment of the facts.