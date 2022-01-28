He was only 25 years old Camilla Di Pumpo and unfortunately he is yet another victim of a car accident that occurred at the beginning of this 2022. He was about to become a lawyer and many are now destroyed by this heartbreaking loss.

Many are publishing gods messages of condolences on social networks for the sudden death of this girl, which everyone has described as sunny and gentle.

The tragedy occurred in the evening between Wednesday 26 and Thursday 27 Januaryaround 24. Right in the city center of Foggia, at the intersection of via Matteotti and via Urbano. He was returning to his home.

Camilla had gone out with her that evening fiance and after spending the time taking a walk around town, he took his car back and stood returning home. A few minutes later, however, the unthinkable happened.

The girl while she was driving, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, went to collide head-on with another car. The impact was a lot violentin fact, the conditions of the young woman appeared desperate right from the start.

On the spot the health workers arrived, who after having it stabilized, they rushed her to the hospital. However, it is in this very structure that shortly after her arrival, the terrible one arrived death. There was nothing they could do to help Camilla.

The message of the order of lawyers for Camilla Di Pumpo

The girl wanted to become lawyer and in fact, after graduating she started practicing. The news of her sudden disappearance spread very quickly in the city. For this theYoung Lawyers Association of Foggia, has decided to post a message on social media. They wrote:

With a broken heart, this morning we mourn the tragic and untimely death of Camilla Di Pumpo, our partner and friend, aged 25. Promising lawyer, sincere and loyal friend, loving companion of our President Mario Aiezza: she leaves an unbridgeable void in all the people who have had the good fortune to meet her.

