A courageous warrior who fought with all her strength for years has passed away: Camilla Di Benedetto was 34 years old

News that has torn the hearts of the Udine community. Camilla Di Benedetto she passed away at just 34 years old, after a long struggle with her health conditions. She discovered she was ill at 19 and despite everything, she had never lost the will to live.

Camilla Di Benedetto had received that sad diagnosis 15 years ago: cystic fibrosis. It is a serious genetic disease that affects the respiratory and digestive systems. It is caused by the CFTR gene, which leads to excessive production of thick mucus that closes the bronchi, leads to respiratory infections, blocks the pancreas and prevents pancreatic enzymes from reaching the intestine to be digested.

Last Monday the 34-year-old's heart stopped forever while she was hospitalized in Udine hospital due to a worsening of her health conditions. Many of her are remembering her in these hours with beautiful words. Camilla Di Benedetto has lived as a warrior. Despite numerous hospitalizations in healthcare facilities, she has always tried to live as normal a life as possible.

He loved music and sport and worked as a graphic designer together with one of his brothers, owner of a communications agency. She was the last of four children, she had lost first her father and then her mother. Every time she had gotten up and faced the difficult obstacles that her life had decided to put in her path. Due to her illness she had undergone a double lung transplant and he had a virus confined to a wheelchair. But Camilla never gave up and even in those conditions, she had found something positive. She had started playing ping pong at a competitive level for disabled people.

Unfortunately, her condition worsened and she passed away forever, at just 34 years old, while she was recovering in the city hospital. The community is grieving and she has clung to the pain of her people three brothers: Mark, David and Paul. L'last goodbye to the warrior will be celebrated on Friday 22 March at 3.30 pm at the church of San Marco Evangelista in Chiavris (Udine).

