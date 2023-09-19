He wouldn’t have had a illness that made her fall from her bike and which would have caused his death. Camilla Bongiascia would have died due to a hit-and-run accident who would have overwhelmed her before running away, without even giving her help. This is the new hypothesis of the investigators after the testimonies of some people who witnessed the scene in Ravenna.

On September 12, 2022, the 51-year-old woman lost her life in hospital, three days after falling from her bicycle in Ravenna. The family wanted to investigate thoroughly and sent their lawyers to look for information and witnesses.

There Prosecutor’s Office of Ravenna opened an investigation into what happened on 9 September 2022, around 8.30 am, at the Ireland roundabout. The woman was riding her electric bike and she did not feel ill. She would have died from a hit-and-run hit-and-run, as told by more than one witness.

According to what was said, the woman was traveling on her bike when a car coming from via San Mama would not have given her the right of way. Due to the collision she ended up on the asphalt, suffering injuries which later turned out to be very serious, so much so that they took her life.

The lawyers Beatrice Maglioni and Giovanna Gasdia, who assist her family, say that due to the impact the woman’s body ended up in the flowerbed inside the roundabout. Despite rushing to the hospital, the doctors could do nothing to save her. Her heart stopped three days later.

Camilla Bongiascia would not have had an illness: we are now looking for a white Audi

Unfortunately none of the witnesses were able to note down the license plate of the vehicle that hit the lady with its front end, but it was reported that it was a white car described as an Audi Q3 or Q5 whose driver left the scene of the accident without disclosing it to the police. Therefore to date the death of the woman, who left behind a 17-year-old daughter, remains unanswered, despite the investigations carried out.

The family wants justice and asks anyone with useful information to contact lawyers or the local police.