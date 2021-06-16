Mourning in the Municipality of Sestri Levante for the funeral of Camilla Canepa, the 18-year-old student died nine days after receiving the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine during an open day organized by the Liguria region. The girl had suffered from a cavernous sinus thrombosis. The Municipality, reads the website, invites “citizens and the owners of commercial and productive activities to express their participation and their concentration by observing a minute of silence at noon”. Flags will be displayed at half mast in the municipal offices for the entire duration of the city mourning. In the meantime, the autopsy performed today on the body of Camilla Canepa confirmed death from brain haemorrhage. Now the coroners will proceed with further examinations to investigate the state of health of the girl and what actually led to the bleeding and consequent death.