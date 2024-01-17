Just before becoming queen, Camilla was affectionately called “Lorraine” by family and friends“, a nickname which is a play on the French words 'la reine' and which the incoming sovereign certainly found amusing. Robert Hardman reveals this in his biography on King Charles out tomorrow 'The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy', in which however she mentions the sovereign's disappointment at this nickname given to his wife. When the Duchess of Cornwall was about to become queen, her family gave her the nickname “Lorraine”. “She always saw the side funny about it, even if Prince Charles isn't,” the royal expert writes in his book, quoting a friend of the queen.

The transition from duchess to queen, according to Hardman, was rather difficult for Camilla, who took some time to get used to her new status. When they called her “Her Majesty” of her, he only realized at the last moment of her that they were referring to her. But the queen has a great sense of humor and is fun to be around, she is “an intrinsically happy person” who lifts the mood around her “and, more importantly, around the king.” It is therefore not surprising that the future queen liked the nickname Lorraine. On the other hand, she was already used to that of “Gaga”, as her grandchildren call Camilla. “But not like the singer. Maybe, like… 'crazy'”, the queen herself told the Daily Mail. But, if for the little princes of Wales, George, Charlotte and Louis, King Charles is “Grampa Wales”, “for them I am 'Gaga' – confessed the sovereign – Nothing to do with the singer, of course. But not I know if they call me that because they really think I'm a little crazy. However, I find it funny and above all sweet.”

All the nicknames of the Crown

There has never been a shortage of nicknames at court: “Lilibet”, for example, was the one – which later became iconic – of little Elizabeth, born because, as a child, the queen couldn't pronounce her own name. But she also had the nicknames “cabbage” (cabbage) and “sausage” (sausage): it seems that this is, in fact, what her husband Filippo often called her. Speaking of Lilibet, Hardman reveals in his book, it seems that before calling his daughter by this name, Harry asked permission to do so in her honor from his grandmother, who, however, did not take it very well, even if the Duke of Sussex told that the queen had agreed. According to the royal expert, however, Elizabeth II was even upset, so much so that she commented to her assistants: “I don't own the palaces, I don't own the paintings, the only thing I own is my name. And now they've taken it “.