On May 6 Camilla was crowned Queen of England together with her husband King Charles III. Since then, theoretically, no one can silence or contradict her. Princess Anne, however, who in terms of her temperament is very similar to her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, would not have had too many problems expressing herself towards her. Sources close to the Royal Family, in fact, reveal that Camilla would not be nice to some members of the Royal Family, including Kate Middleton.

In an interview with GBNews, the stylist David Emanuel revealed that sources close to the Royal Family told him of a dispute between Queen Camilla and Princess Anna: “There was a tough confrontation between the two. I have many sources close to the Palace and they tell me that there was a coronation dinner at which of course King Charles and his wife were, and Princess Anne apparently said, ‘You are not the Queen, you are the queen consort’. The princess isn’t the only one who doesn’t like the new title of Carlo’s wife, there are several people in the family who are not happy with this”.

Furthermore, it would seem that not even Kate Middleton gets along very well with Queen Camilla. Royal expert Tom Bower told GBNews: “Kate is furious with the Queen for what happened. Camilla brought more than twenty Parker Bowles into the Abbey, while there were only four Middletons. So not only was Harry angry in there, but Kate and William were as well. Also, Kate’s brother and sister were not allowed to bring their partners. And if you notice at the concert William didn’t make any reference to the queen. There is tension and they confirmed it to me. Whoever is at the Palazzo told me that she is a very tired, weary woman who has been worn out by all these years in which she has had tensions. Whereas Kate is much loved and these days she was in Bristol and she carried herself like a sovereign adored by her people of hers.”

