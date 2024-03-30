In an interview for local media, Camila's uncle, the 8 year old girl murdered in Taxco, Guerrero, described how the family gained access to security videos that could be crucial in the investigation of the case, in which chilling details can be seen.

According to the testimony of Camila's uncle, The girl's mother had gone to look for her at a friend's house where she had supposedly gone to play in an inflatable pool. However, the suspect, identified as Ana “N”denied having seen the youngest on their property, which increased the family's suspicions.

It was then that Camila's mother decided to investigate on their own and thanks to the collaboration of private homes and local businesses, they managed to gain access to security videos that captured key moments.

These videos show the girl entering a closed alley, but never leaving it. In addition, they show a woman, identified as Ana “N”, carrying a can of clothes along with another person who was carrying a large black garbage bag.

These images, leaked and shared on social networks, have unleashed a wave of indignation and shock in the community, fueling demands for justice for Camila. Furthermore, the news that a body with characteristics similar to those of the girl was found at the Forensic Medical Service of Iguala has deepened the sadness and dismay in the region.