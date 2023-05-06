In the Government of Gabriel Boric they observe with a strategic distance the election this Sunday in Chile, as noted when listening to the minister spokesperson, Camila Vallejo (Santiago, 35 years old), who received EL PAÍS this Friday in the conference room meetings of his Cabinet in La Moneda, hours before the electoral event. Unlike what happened in the plebiscite last September, when the Chilean Executive openly supported the text that was rejected by 62% of the citizens, this time the Administration has not played a leading role in this process. However, the result is crucial for one of the fundamental objectives of the Chilean left: the consolidation of a social State and that rights such as education and health are enshrined and guaranteed constitutionally, not in the hands of the market. In short, overcome the 1980 Constitution, drawn up during the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, although reformed dozens of times in democracy.

The cautious position of La Moneda is explained by the current air in the Chilean political scene. As if public opinion were a pendulum, this new election finds the South American country with airs in favor of conservatives, of the traditional right and the extreme, which could jointly keep 30 seats – three fifths of the body – that would leave them in an unbeatable position to impose its terms, according to opinion polls. Although surprises are not ruled out, the ruling party and the left know that it is possible that the government list and another from the center-left do not together reach 21 seats on the council, which would leave them without veto power within the constituent assembly. Everything, with an almost non-existent electoral climate, with the silence of President Boric himself, although the mandatory nature of voting does project good levels of participation.

“There is an atmosphere that may be less epic than last time, but we believe that people will go to vote,” says Minister Vallejo, President Boric’s companion on the road since the university mobilizations of 2011.

Minister Vallejo, a communist militant, who was in New York this week, where she participated in the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the proclamation of World Press Freedom Day at the UN headquarters, speaks of this Sunday’s elections in Chile. . It was there that she announced that UNESCO had nominated Chile to host World Press Freedom Day in 2024.

Ask. What importance do you attach to this?

Answer. It’s very important. The choice of Chile as the host country for World Press Freedom Day in 2024 occurs in the context of the 50th anniversary of the 1973 coup. For us, the axis of press freedom, the right to information, freedom of expression, are within the framework of the deepening of democracy. Therefore, from this debate we can contribute to the reflection on how to strengthen democracy, looking at the past, but also at the present. It is interesting to see what are the deficits that exist in the world and in Chile.

Q. Will a possible new Chilean Magna Carta continue to guarantee the right to freedom of expression?

R. It will depend on the work and the debate carried out by the constitutional council that will be elected this Sunday. As a government, we believe that what the citizens expect is that the democratic forces present can agree on the constitutional norms that allow us, first, to have a Constitution that represents the great majorities and, secondly, to deepen and strengthen democracy. Chilean.

Minister Vallejo during the interview. Cristian Soto Quiroz

Q. Do you like the design of this second constituent attempt?

R. Beyond whether I like it or not, it is the result that was achieved from an intense debate in Congress, where the political forces, in a transversal way, managed to agree on a path that would give Chile a second chance. to have a constitutional process for a new Constitution.

Q. Unlike the previous one, it is controlled by the parties and strongly defined, so there is little room for surprises.

R. It is indeed a more moderate process, but in which the public has the last word: they will choose their counselors and, at the end of the process, they will be able to determine if they are convinced or not, if they like it or not. You like it, if you believe that the proposed constitutional text is what our country requires or not. Citizenship ends up being the sovereign of this process.

Q. A fellow party member of his, former congressman Hugo Gutiérrez, said that this constituent process was a “democratic fraud.” What do you think?

R. Beyond the fact that he is a member of my party – the party itself will have to indicate whether that phrase represents it or not – for our government it is a democratic process that shows, once again, that in Chile we can channel our differences. And that is relevant. It is not easy in a country where there is political fragmentation.

Q. It has been a strange campaign, because, despite its relevance, there is no atmosphere or motivation. The same government has been criticized for not having promoted participation.

R. There are all kinds of criticisms and opinions and they are legitimate. The truth is that, of course, there is an atmosphere that is perhaps less epic than last time, but we believe that people will go to vote. And not only because it is mandatory, but because he is convinced that his vote is important. And that determines something key: nothing more and nothing less than choosing those who will write a constitutional proposal.

Q. What is at stake for the Government and the left in this election?

R. We have one main task: to govern. We have a lot of work to be Government. And what is at stake in this process is that there be a representation of the majority, that there be a debate at the height, that the result of that debate be agreements, that the regulations represent the great majorities and that we can at the end of the process have a new constitution. But our task as a government is to continue to govern.

Q. They will be interested in the official list in competition, Unit for ChileGo well.

R. But it is a task for the parties, who agreed on the lists, the conformation of their lists, defined their campaigns and are making their own balance sheets. It is not something that corresponds to the Government. The leading role has been held by Parliament, Congress and, today, the citizenry at the time of choosing.

Q. The Government cannot be indifferent to the results.

R. What interests us about the results is that the democratic forces reach an agreement within the council. And that the debate is up to par, understanding that the future of our society is at stake. The main thing is there and not to be flagged in lists and candidacies, because it is not our role.

Q. At stake are issues for which his political sector has fought for decades, such as constitutionally enshrined social rights.

R. That is why we are not indifferent and we consider that it is an important process. But the government must continue to govern.

Q. The apparent indifference regarding the results, is it a sign that they are preparing for a defeat of the ruling party and the left?

R. I don’t share that look at all. What happens is that we have to do the work that corresponds to us and there are different roles. The citizens have to choose their advisers, the council has the task of drafting the proposal for a new Constitution and the citizens will have to decide in December if they like the result of their work or not.

Q. Why do the traditional right and the extreme appear as favorites in these elections?

R. Analysis is the task of political analysts. For us, the priority is that the forces that participate in this process – which, we understand, are there to make a change in the Constitution that we have – manage to have a text that can represent the great majorities. We hope that all those who have wanted to go collectively to change a Constitution have a democratic vocation and that it is not a logic of impositions.

Camila Vallejo, on May 5, 2023. Cristian Soto Quiroz

Q. The far-right Republican Party has opposed changing the current Constitution. What role will they play within the constituent? A boycott, as they say even from the traditional right?

R. One would expect that no force that brings candidacies to a body that will draft a new Constitution have the spirit of boycotting, but of making itself available to democratic dialogue to achieve a text that represents all of us and not just one sector, especially after the experience we had in the previous process.

Q. A senator from his block, Juan Ignacio Latorre, has said that the text could be worse than the current Constitution, so it would have to be rejected in December, in the exit plebiscite. Are you for it?

R. As a government, it is not up to us to anticipate the result of this Sunday’s elections or anticipate scenarios regarding the exit plebiscite. What we hope is that the constitutional body can deliver to the country a proposal that is most representative of reality and its aspirations.

Q. And the Government expects that this proposal will be approved in December?

R. That depends on the work the council does.

Q. After the rejection of the first proposal in the September referendum, the Government was asked to change course [hizo a los pocos días un cambio de Gabinete y entraron fuerzas moderadas del socialismo]. Will the result of this Sunday’s election imply some kind of turnaround for this Administration?

R. The Government of Chile will not change its direction regardless of the results of the election. Imagine if our government depended on every election. It would be tremendously uncertain.