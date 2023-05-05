The British viewed her with suspicion for a long time, but Camila, the love of Carlos III’s life whom he married after Diana’s death, gradually managed to be accepted and will now be crowned next to him.

(Also: This is how London prepares for the historic coronation of King Charles III)

before passing away, Isabel II expressed her “sincere wish” that when Carlos ascended the throne Camila would be “known as queen consort”, instead of princess. It was already a big step. But when, a month before her coronation, the palace presented her invitation to the ceremony, she appeared designated simply as queen, without the title of consort.

(You can read: What will the coronation of Carlos III and Camila be like? These are four key points)

It’s a huge leap for the woman who until Elizabeth II’s death in September was simply known as Duchess of Cornwall, opting not to use the title Princess of Wales closely associated with the late Diana.

Camila, a 75-year-old commoner with a deep voice and serene smile, It was for a long time considered responsible for the failure of the marriage of Carlos and Diana, contracted in 1981.

The queen consort will wear the crown worn by Queen Mary. See also The European Union supports the accession of Ukraine during the summit in kyiv Photo: Twitter: @KaiseratCB / @hillier_noel

The other’

A member of the provincial gentry, Camilla Shand met the prince in 1970 during a polo match. Despite not belonging to the nobility, the young woman moved in the same social circles.

(Also: Charles III: how popular is the British monarchy under his reign?)

Born July 17, 1947, the daughter of Major Bruce Shand and Rosemary Cubitt, wealthy landowners, she was educated in the best private schools, in London, France and Switzerland.

Photo: CARLOS ORTEGA / WEATHER

She even has some ties to the royal family: great-granddaughter of Alice Keppel, one of the lovers of King Edward VII, Charles’s great-great-grandfather, Camila would have used this anecdote to approach the prince in 1970, asking him if he was “tempted” to follow in the footsteps of his ancestor.

But their relationship was short: Carlos entered the Royal Navy and Camila soon after married another of his admirers, Major Andrew Parker Bowles, with whom he had two children. A few years later, she herself would encourage the Prince of Wales to marry Diana. But, when both were still married, they resumed their relationship.

(Also read: The millionaire fortune of Carlos III after receiving an inheritance from Queen Elizabeth)

The press even went so far as to publish their scandalous intimate telephone conversations. After Carlos and Diana’s divorce in 1996, Camila, divorced a year earlier, began to appear publicly with him.

But the death of the “people’s princess” in a car accident in Paris in August 1997 once again relegated her to the shadows. To many Britons, she was “the other one”, who had shattered the fairy tale.

No ‘ambition’ to be queen

Little by little, however, he managed to leave that image behind, imposing himself together with the prince until his situation was established with his civil wedding in 2005.

The ceremony drew a crowd of 20,000 who acclaimed the couple, who as Elizabeth II got older multiplied their trips and royal engagements. “Camila never had the ambition to be a princess, duchess or queen. She just wanted to be with the Prince of Wales,” said Penny Junor, Carlos’s biographer, on the tenth anniversary of their wedding.

(We recommend: Carlos III organizes an alternate party at his coronation for those not invited)

With a sense of humor, simplicity and ease, he was gaining popularity and visibility thanks to his commitment to social causes. For years she has defended victims of rape and sexual assault.

Other of his interests are health, arts, literature and horse riding, a hobby he shared with Isabel II.

It’s no secret that Prince Charles was in love with Camilla Parker while sharing a palace with Lady Diana. When he became a widower, he decided to marry his great love, Camila.

He shows special interest in causes such as the Royal Osteoporosis Society, a disease from which his mother and grandmother died. Two years ago she also created a reading circle on Instagram, called “The Reading Room”.

A faithful and serene companion, many have come to recognize the positive impact of the unwavering support she provides her husband.

(You can read: Coronation of King Carlos III: invitations, absentees and unknowns of the event)

“People realize that Camila is perfect for Carlos, and the two work wonderfully together,” royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams recently told AFP.

Showing the modern image of a recomposed family, the new queen wanted to include her children and grandchildren in the coronation ceremony, along with those of Carlos III.

AFP