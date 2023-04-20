Camila Sterling, 24 years old and whose full name was Laura Camila Lozano Sterling, was found without vital signs in Miami, United States. Born in Bogotá, at the age of 14 she left the country with her family in search of a better future.

(You can read: María Paula Munévar: this was her last hours before going to Javeriana).

He studied journalism in Florida, but did not explore the media; he ventured into music. Her artistic path led her to be one of the promises of Latin music, with two recent singles ‘Hookah’ and ‘Moët’.

“The best gift you can have. We released ‘Hookah’, it’s my first song and I’m very happy. I love it because reggaeton is a genre that is dominated by men and being able to sing it is a great opportunity,” she mentioned in an interview with the local media evtv.

What is known about the death of Camila Sterling

Although his death occurred on March 30, Only until the last few hours did the Miami Police make public the identity of the woman who was lying in a hotel room. According to the authorities’ report, revealed by the international newspaper Daily Mailthe Colombian was in a room rented by the music executive david bolno.

Bolvo left the room at around 4:35 am on March 30. Hours later, hotel staff called to see if the space had been vacated. When they received no response, they contacted the executive, who told them that he had already left and that the singer was inside.

(Keep reading: Mourning: promise of Colombian cycling dies of a heart attack in the middle of the race).

Around 1:30 pm, the staff entered the room and reported the death. The young woman was in the bathtub.

The first indications would not point to Bolvo, according to the authorities. In the room there were traces of a chemical substance.

“There is an open death investigation pending the toxicology report from the medical examiner’s office to determine the official cause of death,” a police spokesman said.

David Bolvo’s version

The executive is known for working with great music figures, such as Drake and Justin Bieber. When asked what happened at the hotel, he denied being involved. According to his version, the Colombian stayed there that night because she was “producing music” and, in addition, they planned to sign a contract.

(Do not stop reading: “Happy Saturdays” comedian revealed how he was on the verge of dying due to divorce).

“I had left the room first thing in the morning, so I wasn’t there when they found her. It was very sad, she was a good person. I let her stay there, no more,” the 46-year-old clarified for the cited newspaper.

Sterling’s family awaits answers from the investigation. Meanwhile, they have already carried out the funeral services in Miami.

You can also read:

– Why doesn’t John Poulos know what feminicide is in the Valentina Trespalacios case?

– The psychologist and musician who is the leader of Los del Sur, a bar of excesses in Medellín.

– ‘Pájaro’ fell, the former accused of being the mastermind of the ‘Matamba’ escape.

– Emma Watson reveals her dark secret: she is a lover of sex ‘kink.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL