The actress is alone on stage, in a room that smells of patchouli and women’s cream. The woman she plays is desperate, sobbing, choking; she talks on the phone with a man. On stage, she introduces herself The human voice, by Jean Cocteau. The actress finishes the show, she goes to her dressing room, has sex with the director and gets into a taxi. “It is the moment in which she stops being the crazy Cocteau,” writes the Argentine author Camila Sosa Villada in her novel Thesis on a domestication (Tusquets, 2023), “to become that simple-minded and phobic transvestite who is on her way home.”

Sosa Villada, who has been everything – street vendor, house cleaner, prostitute, actress, singer – is in Buenos Aires presenting the novel. The book tells the story of a transvestite actress married to a homosexual man who is the mother of an adopted son with HIV. While the three cross the mountains of Córdoba to visit the actress’s family, she feels that this bourgeois life suffocates and bores her. The book had a first edition of 5,000 copies in 2019 and was only distributed in newsstands. When Tusquets proposed to republish the work, the author accepted and practically rewrote it.

“A lot of things happened in my life and in my head [desde 2019]”, Sosa Villada (La Falda, 41 years old) tells EL PAÍS. Among other things, the writer gained international fame with her book The evil oneswhich follows a group of transvestites who prostitute themselves in a park, and filmed the film adaptation of Thesis on a domestication, directed by Javier Van de Couter, starring Sosa Villada and the Mexican Alfonso Herrera and produced by La current del Golfo. “I have more knowledge of how famous actresses are treated, of how they are eaten,” she says in a room reserved for the interview in the basement of a hotel that smells of verbena and cedar.

Sosa Villada, on September 27. Mariana Eliano

Ask. What does domestication mean to you?

Answer. The family. That is the greatest domestication. And love. They are the two things that make people renounce the wildness, the terrifyingness of being a person in this world, in this time. The actress [la protagonista de Tesis sobre una domesticación] He is trying to escape all the time and he can’t get out, he is in prison.

Q. There is also something he likes.

R. It is love! He corners her more and more and he does it with a tool with which we have all been tamed. In my family was my aunt Sara, who is suspected of being a lesbian. She went to live alone at the top of a hill, she made her own ranch and died there at the age of a hundred or so. They tell all of us in the family who are a little crazier: “You’re going to end up like Aunt Sara.” She was like a threat; she banked her loneliness.

Q. The protagonist’s mother points it out to her. She tells him: “Solitude looked great on you. You always have time to leave (…) You have to accept that in order not to be manipulated you have to be alone.” In the novel, she contrasts family and love with career and loneliness.

R. I am now going through a somewhat difficult family situation. Did you read At the foot of the stairsby Lorrie Moore?

Q. No.

R. It’s about a girl who studies at a university and works as a nanny for a couple who are about to adopt a child. She is a chef and he is never in the house. They are going to meet to meet their future child and the husband never arrives. Then, she leans against a wall and says: “For times like this God invented the fetal position.” Wonderful. A couple is for those moments, for when you get home and you are tremendously alone, with your sadness, with your pain and you don’t have anyone to hug you. If we could see it like that, love would be a little kinder. But this thing that the two of them have [los protagonistas de Tesis…] it is unbearable.

Q. The main character is a multi-millionaire actress, married, with a son… In Argentina, the reality of transvestites is not usually that. Why did you choose her to be the protagonist?

R. When I started writing about her I was seduced by her, even though she is a rather despicable character. I began to imagine her in the dressing room alone or waiting for her husband. She seduced me because of what I imagine about myself, because of the times that I have been in dressing rooms like the ones she is in, because of the applause that I have received… They tell you “You are doing extremely well”, “They love you, people love you”, “They read you” or “People go to see you at the theater”, etc., and yesterday I arrived at Aeroparque [uno de los aeropuertos de Buenos Aires] and there was no one waiting for me. I come here and there is no one waiting for me either. There is something about all of that that is not enough.

Camila Sosa Villada poses in a hotel in the Recoleta neighborhood. Mariana Eliano

Q. Do you never take off your glasses?

R. I am at home with glasses. I am Graciela Borges in The swamp. Wick, with the glass of wine [se refiere a la protagonista de la película La Ciénaga, de Lucrecia Martel, que interpreta la actriz Graciela Borges]. In France there is the [Juliette] Binoche; In the United States there is Meryl Streep or Jessica Lange. But in Argentina there is no other like it, no other Borges has been born.

Q. The writer Valeria Vegas writes in the prologue that actresses and transvestites know that “reality is overrated.” What is the size of your fantasy?

R. Oh, now she is very small. It was huge at one point. Now it’s like she’s shrunk. Besides, the quality of the fantasy has nothing to do with its size but with its beauty, with the beauty that it can generate in you as a person. I have a fantasy of double anal penetration, for example, I can tell you. Or I have a fantasy of taking a week’s vacation somewhere with a friend. At some point I did have other fantasies, like having a family, having a love or my house… But they fell apart.

Q. Because?

R. For reality, and because I’m no longer interested in that. I prefer a week’s vacation with a couple of friends on a beach. It is much healthier than having a house and much healthier than having a husband for sure.

Q. Would you like to star The human voice?

R. I did The beautiful indifferent by Jean Cocteau, which is the work he wrote for Édith Piaf and which is like a continuation of The human voice. The good thing about acting alone is that you don’t interact with actors, that you don’t have to act with anyone. I did works like this for 10 years. Actors are always acting to win an award, to act better than the rest. partner. The only one I like is Poncho Herrera, who is the protagonist of Tesis on a domestication.

Q. She wrote the novel and later wrote the script for the film. How was the film adaptation?

R. The adaptation was good. It has some errors. For example, [en la adaptación para cine] the actress does not The human voicehe makes another work because when we were adapting it [Pedro] Almodóvar premiered that aseptic short with Tilda Swinton. What a mess… It seemed like a mistake to me. It is well adapted and the choice of actor was very good. I don’t know if there is a guy in Argentina capable of doing what Poncho does. She is a great actor. He is all generosity and all talent.

Q. Filming is over.

R. Yes. When she finished – I honestly didn’t have a good time on that shoot at all – it’s as if I had finished meeting the protagonist of the novel.

Q. What happened?

R. It’s a movie theme. The industry is very sexist, it is very cruel to actresses. Which is something that is said in the novel: it eats you. As [la actriz argentina] María Onetto isn’t going to open her veins? How is Verónica Forqué not going to commit suicide? If they use you, they eat you… Your hair is being analyzed by a person, your face is being analyzed by the makeup artist, your body is being analyzed by the costumer… I was there 12 hours a day because there was not a single scene of the movie that I wasn’t in. And when I had to suffer in a scene it was repeated 20 times. I couldn’t rest. I lost five kilos. I was destroyed and emotionally tired. It was very painful.

Q. He said that he finished meeting the protagonist. What did she discover?

R. That the protagonist is alone on the sacrificial stone and that she is the only one there to put in that place, that she has no replacement. That’s very hard. It’s like being an only child, there is no one who can replace you in that. Since there was no one who could replace me on the set and since there is no one who could replace me doing a promotional tour.

Camila Sosa Villada, actress, playwright and writer. Mariana Eliano

