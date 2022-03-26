Camila Sody The 35-year-old unleashed total madness on social networks by modeling a very wild animal print-style leopard swimsuit with which she looked beautiful and imposing like her, because for a long time she has liked to unleash madness with this type of clothing that they fit very well.

It was in Mérida where Camila Sodi took her beauty to the maximum as only she knows and made it more than clear that whatever she wears will always look good on her, in this case it was the leopard swimsuit, which she modeled first in a cot, in addition to her well-groomed figure, as well as toned, she received total praise.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the universe”, “I need to know what they were talking about in that pool. Beautiful, enjoy”, “@camilasodi_ Have a great time in my beautiful Mexico”, “Welcome Camila to Mérida, have a good time super good. Relax and enjoy “, “Camila I admire your self-confidence a lot, and I like to see how happy you are,” the networks write to the famous artist.

Another of the things that attract attention about Thalía’s niece is that smile that she always shows in her photos, because she loves doing it and her fans are fascinated by it, because she knows very well that she conquers whoever when she does. does, because it is not only her goddess body that also falls in love with that peculiar gesture.

For those who do not know, at the moment the Mexican actress is happily single, because to date she has not known an affair per se, but there are several men who would line up to have a date with this beautiful woman, who according to They have everything, although what Camila Sodi is most interested in right now is continuing to do projects.

Camila Sodi is also famous for traveling, that is, she is fascinated by knowing different countries, because she loves to know other cultures, so it is not new to see publications where she is posed in majestic landscapes, where she is seen as a goddess.

