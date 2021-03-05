In the middle of last year, in the midst of the economic crisis that was deepened by the coronavirus pandemic, Camila Perissé, the remembered actress and sex symbol in the ’80s, reappeared in the media telling that I was going through a delicate state of health, added to the difficulty he had as an artist to generate income and thus be able to meet the costs of his medications.

Months later it was learned that after facing severe pneumonia, got coronavirus and, in her fragile state, she had to be hospitalized for several days in a clinic in Pergamino, the city where she lives with her husband Julio “El Chino” Fernández.

Although she was able to overcome COVID-19, in the last hours the actress had a very strong relapse in her state of health and her situation is so desperate that her husband went out to speak in the media to ask for financial aid, since neither of them have a job because they are risky people, and thus be able to take care of his wife.

Devastated, “El Chino” explained the drama that Camila has to experience. In communication with Fantino in the afternoon (America, Monday to Friday at 4 p.m.), stated: “I just admitted her for a gastroenteritis, the hernia that she had fixed came back and she is dehydrated”.

Then, the actress’s husband recounted all the suffering they have experienced in recent months: “She got pneumonia and then the covid, which ended up destroying her. His cognitive part worsened and today he weighs 44 kilos … “Fernández said, very concerned.

Some years ago, Perissé had been misdiagnosed with fibromyalgia And that caused that for a long time they gave him a medicine that was not appropriate for his treatment, which caused him the serious cognitive problems that he suffers today.

In Morning angels (El Trece, Monday through Friday at 11), Pía Shaw gave more information about the delicate state of health of the 66-year-old actress, who before the pandemic had planned to move to Mar del Plata, the city where he grew up and where he has a house.

“Camila has been hospitalized again since Monday, you know that she has been going through a very complicated moment of health for several years. He is in a clinic in Pergamino and I have to say that his situation today is serious. She entered with a picture of dehydration, with loss of consciousness, she was driving with a wheelchair, fell and had a very strong blow”, Pointed out Pía in LAM.

“She is in the company of her husband. In December he had covid and was able to get out of it. But the truth is that between addictions and what her husband always says is that she was poorly medicated over the years, the picture was complicated. Today they are trying to get out of this complicated picture, but to this is added a very difficult economic situation”Added the panelist.

“The production received messages from her husband saying that They do not have money to pay, because PAMI, which is the social work that they are using, does not have enough money. It does not have the Actors, it has the PAMI, which is the one he named, saying that the moment they are living was distressing, “said the journalist.

