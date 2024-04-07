Camila Osorio was crowned champion of the Colsanitas Zurich Cup 2024, after a high-level final against the Czech Marie Bouzková (42 in the world). The Colombian won on the clay court of the Country Club of Bogotá by partials of 6-3 and 7-6 (5) after one hour and 55 minutes, and dethroned the German Tatjana Maria, who won the last two editions .

It is a victory that gives confidence to the cucuteña racket, the boost it needed to straighten out a season that seemed crooked and was complicated after a start with defeat in the first round of the Australian Open against Tatjana Maria. Furthermore, physical problems gave her no respite and forced her to give up several tournaments in Europe.

Keys

He arrived in Bogotá without making it past the round of 16 in the tournaments he faced in 2024 and with a three-year title drought.

However, she showed a different attitude, she was more patient and knew how to control that internal battle that led her to lose incredible points due to lack of concentration that is paid dearly at this level.

The Colombian closed a dream week with a flourish in which she beat the Canadian Marina Stakusic in the first round and beat the Romanian Anca Alexia Todoni.

Against the two-time champion Tatjana Maria she showed the grit that characterizes her and took revenge on Australia, eliminating the two-time champion and one of the favorites for the title after a stellar comeback in the quarterfinals.

Camila Osorio Photo:Copa Colsanitas press office Share

In the semifinals she hit the table against the Italian Sara Errani in a special game, dedicated to his brother, one of his greatest motivations.

In the final he took the title favorite to its limit and showed that his game allows him to achieve the goal he set at the beginning of this season: “I want to be in the top 20 in the world,” he told TIME before the tournament.

The Cucuteña displayed her best backhand shots in the definition, she knew how to be aggressive when she had to be and controlled her emotions to avoid making mistakes. Camila Osorio, who missed the 2023 edition due to physical problems, recovered the crown in the only WTA in South America after conquering it in 2021, when she beat the Slovenian in the final Tamara Zidansek and added her second victory as a professional, the same one that allows her to add 250 points in the WTA ranking and climb to 63rd place, a privileged position that opens the door for her to participate in the Masters 1,000 in Rome and Madrid and at Roland Garros.

Now you have to turn the page and focus on the Billie Jean King Cup with the Colombian team, which starts today and ends on April 13.