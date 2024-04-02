This Tuesday, April 2, the Colombian Camila Osorio made her debut at the WTA 250 in Bogotá with a victory against the Canadian Marina Stakusic.

On her return to the competition, of which she was champion in 2021, Osorio won with a two-set victory 6-4 and 6-2. This victory gave him a pass to the round of 16 of the WTA 250 DE Bogotá, the only WTA 250 in South America.

Osorio had not stepped foot on the courts of this competition since 2023, when he was sidelined due to injury due to muscle overload. On this occasion, the Colombian, the best positioned in the WTA classification (85), had some problems with her serve, but she knew how to take advantage of multiple breaks to take the victory at the Country Club of Bogotá.

Marina Stakusic, the 19-year-old Canadian who faced her, is currently ranked 206 in the WTA rankings. However, although the Norte Santander had a difficult start in this match due to several double faults that harmed her performance, she managed to take the lead on the scoreboard after 39 minutes of play.

With this victory, the Cucuteña begins a new path ahead of the round of 16 that she will play against the winner of the match between the Italian Lucrezai Stefanini and the Romanian Anca Alexia Todoni that takes place today in Bogotá.

This edition of the WTA marks a new challenge in the career of the 22-year-old from Norte Santander in which she seeks to snatch the title of champion from the German Tatjana Maria (46th place in WTA) who was crowned twice in 2023 and 2022.

In a publication on X, the Colsánitas Zurich Cup networks welcomed and congratulated the Colombian tennis player who won her return match in 2 sets.

Osorio will seek to become local champion and continue climbing positions in the WTA rankings as the best Colombian ranked in world tennis.

