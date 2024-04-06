The Colombian women Camila Osorio managed to overcome a bad start and passed by the Country Club of Bogotá, where he managed to pass by and reach the semifinal of the Colsánitas Zurich Cup.

Osorio rose after losing the first set and defeated the German Tatjana Maria, champion of the last two editions of the tournament, this Friday and will now seek to return to the final to recover a title that she already won in 2021.

The Cucuteña will face in the semifinal, this Saturday, the Italian Sara Errani, who defeated the Romanian Irina Bara in three sets, whom she beat 4-6, 6-2 and 6-3, in two hours and 42 minutes. of game.

The other place for the final of the tournament in Bogotá will be played by the Czech Marie Bouzkova, who eliminated the German Laura Siegemund (2-6, 6-2 and 7-5), and the Russian Kamila Rajimova, who defeated the Spanish Cristina Bucsa (0-6, 6-4, 7-5).

This is how Osorio qualified for the semifinal

It was not an easy game for Osorio, who, in theory, was supposed to play around 4:30 in the afternoon, according to the official schedule, but between delays due to weather and the tightness of the other games, he had to wait almost four more hours. to jump onto the Country Club court.

The Colombian felt that wait and did not look very precise in that first set, in which her rival clearly surpassed her and won 6-1.

But Osorio brought out his fighting spirit to turn the score around and win with a double 6-3, in a match that lasted one hour and 49 minutes.

The Colombian will seek passage to the final this Saturday. She will play in the first shift of the day, starting at 1:30 in the afternoon.

