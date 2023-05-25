Camila Osorio will play the final of the Roland Garros qualifying table

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Colombian tennis player, despite the defeat, left a very good image of her game.
The key game will be this Thursday.
The Colombian racket Maria Camila Osorio will play this Thursday the final of the qualifying table of the Roland Garrossecond ‘grand slam’ of the year, when he faced the Russian Mirra Andreeva.
Her rival is only 16 years old and has just beaten the Colombian Emiliana Arango, with partial scores 6-0 and 6-2, in one hour and 14 minutes of the game.
Osorio, meanwhile, beat the Bulgarian 6-0 and 6-1 sesil karatantchevato get into the final and stay one step away from the main draw.
The woman from Cucuta won 16 of the 22 points played with the first service, which gave her an effectiveness of 73 percent.
In the same way, Osorio got 18 winners in this commitment, in a very good performance.
