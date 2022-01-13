The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza (3) will premiere in the first round of Opened from Australia before the French Clara Burel; while his compatriot Paula Badosa (8) will open his way against the local Ajla Tomljanovic.

The first world qualifier Ashleigh Barty (1), brand new champion of the Adelaide tournament, will make her debut against a player from the qualifying phase while the title holder Naomi Osaka (14) will begin her defense against the Colombian Camila Osorio, 55 of the WTA list.

Muguruza, finalist of the 2020 edition, would have a hypothetical round of 16 against Romanian Simona Halep (14), quarter-finals against Estonian Anett Kontaveit (7), as well as semi-finals against Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka (2).

For her part, Paula Badosa, who is a great favorite in the Grand Slam, could meet the Czech Barbora Krejcikova (4) in the quarterfinals and the Australian Barty in the semifinals.

Barty, the main ‘Aussie’ hope to break the drought of 40 since the last local crown won by Chris O’Neil in 1978, could face Japan’s Naomi Osaka (13) in a hypothetical round of 16.

The Spanish tra, the Castellón-born Sara Sorribes (32) will play her first match against the Belgian Kirsten Flipkens and could cross the path of her compatriot Badosa in a hypothetical third round. The same fate was not met when Nuria Párrizas from Granada left as underdog, who will arrive in full condition after satisfactory preparation in Melbourne and Adelaide to surprise Tunisian Ons Jabeur (9) in her debut.

The second seed, the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka (2) will take her first step in Melbourne Park against the host and guest Storm Sanders; while the reigning Roland Garros champion, Krejcikova (4), will open her path against the German Andrea Petkovic. Regarding the other Grand Slam champions, the Romanian Simona Halep (14) will make her debut against the Polish Magdalena Frech; Germany’s Angelique Kerber (16) against Estonian Kaia Kanepi and Belarusian Victoria Azarenka (24) against Hungarian Panna Udvardy.

The Latvian Jelena Ostapenko (26) will play in the first round against the Slovakian Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, the American Sofia Kenin (11) against her compatriot Madison Keys, the British Emma Raducanu against the American Sloane Stephens and the Polish Iga Swiatek (7) against a player from the previous one.

