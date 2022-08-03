The Colombian women Camila Osorio, number 67 in the world ranking, beat the American on Tuesday Sofia Kenin, world number 416 and former number 4, and qualified for the second round of the Washington tournament.

Osorio, born in Cúcuta in December 2001, triumphed 7-6(2) and 6-1 in one hour and 28 minutes against a rival who had not competed since last March in Indian Wells.

It was the first victory that the Colombian tennis player achieved after ending her relationship with the coach of the most recent moments of her career, Ricardo Sánchez.

Osorio began work with a new coach, who will accompany her, initially, in five tournaments, including the US Open: Washington, Toronto Cincinnati and Cleveland.

Who is Camila Osorio’s new coach?

It’s about French Romain Derider, who previously worked with the Canadian Leyla Fernandez, with whom she managed to reach the final of the US Open last year, in which she lost to the British Emma Raducanu.

Deridder is 35 years old and was an active tennis player until 2010. He also worked with the American Amanda Anisimova, semifinalist at Roland Garros in 2019 and winner, that same year, of the WTA 250 in Bogotá.

Osorio and Deridder worked together last week in Florida and began their preparation for these hard-surface tournaments, thinking about a good appearance at the US Open, in which he already won in the junior category in 2019 and in which he hopes to improve his performance in 2021, when he was knocked out in the second round.

