Camila Osorio was eliminated from the Palermo Open

The Colombian women camila osorio (74) was eliminated this Friday in the quarterfinals of the Palermo Open (Italy) by giving in to the Egyptian Mayar Sherif, player 38 in the world, by a comfortable 6-4 and 6-1 after one hour and 38 minutes of play.

The 21-year-old Colombian tennis player had no options against an opponent who was more effective with her serve and took advantage of four of the seven break opportunities she had, while Osorio missed her four break options.

(Lewis Hamilton is upset with Shakira and makes a tough decision: “He asked her not to go down”) (Tour de France: classifications, this is how Colombians are after stage 19)

The natural player from Cucutá, who came to occupy the first position in the world ranking in her junior stage, in which she won the US Open of the category, he began the match by giving up his service and could only win one of the first four games, which kept him in tow throughout the first set.

Although he saved the first set ball, he could not with the second. She fared worse in the second set, in which she was surpassed by her opponent and gave up her serve three times, thus putting an end to her passage through the Sicilian tournament.

Mayar Sherif will face the winner of the duel between the seventh seed, the American Emma Navarro and the second favorite of the tournament, the Chinese Qinwen Zheng.

(Egan Bernal: this is the reason why he ‘dropped’ from the Cycling World Cup)

EFE