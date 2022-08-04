Thursday, August 4, 2022
Camila Osorio vs. Emma Raducanu, number 10 in the world, at the WTA in Washington

August 4, 2022
in Sports
Camila Osorio, second round Roland Garros

The tennis player from Cucuta has the opportunity to get her second victory against a ‘top-10’.

After beating the American Sofia Kenin, a grand slam winner, during her debut at the Washington Open, the tennis player from Cucuta Camila Osorio has today, around 12:30 pm, her second round game against a top 10, the Canadian Emma Raducanu.

Osorio goes for the feat

Camila Osorio

Osorio, without an official coach, arrives at the first match of his career against Raducanu accompanied by the French Romain Derider, Leylah Fernández’s former coach. With him she will remain, from the outset, until the US Open, a tournament in which Raducanu is the current champion. Depending on the results, they would certify her bond.

Cabal and Farah, to their own

The doubles players from Cali Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah They face today, around 1 pm, the Indian Rohan Bopanna and the Dutch Matwé Middelkoop, also for the second round of the same tournament. If they win, they could face Daniel Evans and John Peers in the semifinals.

