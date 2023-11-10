The Play-off Series Billie Jean King Cup between Japan and Colombia is tied at one victory per side after the first day of play

s.

In the first point it was Camila Osorio the one who took advantage. The current 79th in the world won by a double 6-4 against Mai Hontama (124th) to achieve her first victory in this event since 2020.

Osorio managed to recover from a hesitant start in the first set where he was down three times. Then, finding his way on the court, he turned it around and served to win it 5-3, but it was from the return where he took advantage of one of the two set points to take the lead.

The second set also showed breaks from side to side in the final stretch, but it was the Colombian who once again managed to take advantage of a game ahead of the rest to seal the first point for the country.

“At first it’s always a little difficult for both of us, I think we were both tense. We broke down a lot at first, but it’s part of the game. The important thing was that I won the serve at an important moment in the first set,” commented the national racket.

Next, Yuliana Lizarazo He went out onto the field to try to make a hit against the current 90th in the world, Nao Hibino; Yeah

However, it was the local who ended up imposing her experience to take the match 6-2 and 6-4.

Hibino broke the Colombian’s serve three times in the first set and two other times in the second, and although Lizarazo was close to extending the set beyond 5-5 (she had two break points when her rival served for the match), Finally the Japanese woman had the courage to close it.

“Obviously we would be happier if we had gone to sleep with a 2-0 scoreline. We knew that both games were tough. They were intense matches, especially Camila’s match, which had impressive speed from both of them. While Lizarazo played against an experienced tennis player, who does not hit so fast from the baseline but she has great clarity of play,” he expressed. Fabiola Zuluaga, captain of Colombia.

This Saturday (from 11:00 pm on Friday in Colombia) the last day of this series will take place to define the winning team. The day will begin with the match between Nao Hibino and Camila Osorio, and then the match against Mai Hontama and Yuliana Lizarazo is scheduled. If necessary, the fifth doubles point would be played between Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara against María Fernanda Herazo and María Paulina Pérez.

It is worth remembering that the winning team will qualify for the 2024 Qualifiers round, which is the previous step to reach the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. While the loser will return to its Group I (Colombia to the Americas and Japan to Asia/Oceania ).

The Billie Jean King Cup Colombia Team has, once again, the sponsorship of Colsanitas, which over the last decades has become a transcendental ally of Colombian tennis. It also has the support of the Ministry of Sports and FILA-People Plays, the latter in charge of supplying the players’ clothing and technical equipment.

