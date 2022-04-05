Camila Osorio, to the second round in the WTA doubles tournament in Bogotá

Colombian tennis player Camila Osorio had a debut with victory in the doubles tournament of the Colsanitas Cup in Bogotá.

The curtain fell on the first day of the main draw of the Colsanitas Cup presented by Zurich, and the one in charge of putting an end to it was Camila Osorio, who debuted in the doubles competition alongside the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad-Maia.

solid win

The South Americans scored an important victory after beating the defending champions, 7-6(2), 2-6, 10-1, against the French team Elixane Lechemia and the American Ingrid Neel.

In search of the semifinals, the Colombian-Brazilian couple will face the Greek Valentini Grammatikopoulo and the Russian Amina Anshba in a match to take place on Wednesday or Thursday.

Osorio was the only host with a victory on this day, as the couple of María Fernanda Herazo and Yuliana Lizarazo beat the Hungarians Panna Udvardy and Jani Reka-Luca 1-6, 6-2 and 11-9.

Programming Tuesday April 5, 2022

Center Court

10:00 a.m. [6] AK Schmiedlova (SVK) Vs. [WC] Y. Lizarazo (COL)

Not before 12:00 p.m. [1] C. Osorio (COL) Vs. Y. In-Albon (SUI)

To follow. [4] P. Udvardy (HUN) Vs. D. Yastremska (UKR)

Not before 4:00 pm R. Jani (HUN) Vs. [2] B. Haddad Maia (BRA)

Court No. 2



10:00 a.m. [WC] Y. Monroy (COL) Vs. E. Gorgodze (GEO)

To follow. E. Avanesyan Vs. [8] H.Dart (GBR)

To follow. P. Ormaechea (ARG) vs. I. Bara (ROU)

Not before 3:00 p.m. [1] N. Dzalamidze / S. Santamaria (USA) vs. S. Errani (ITA) / A. Krunic (SRB) Court No. 3

10:00 a.m. A. Krunic (SRB) vs. K. Rakhimova

To follow. [7] A. Sharma (AUS) vs. [Q] S. Lamens (N.E.D.

To follow. [Q] I. Oz (TUR) vs. [Q] D. Seguel (CHI)

Not before 3:00 pm A. Sharma (AUS) / A. Sutjiadi (INA) vs. R. Peterson (SWE) / AK Schmiedlova (SVK)

SPORTS WITH PRESS INFORMATION

more sports news