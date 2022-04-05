Camila Osorio, to the second round in the WTA doubles tournament in Bogotá

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Maria Camila Osorio against Osaka.
Maria Camila Osorio against Osaka.
He made a couple with the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad-Maia.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 04, 2022, 08:41 PM
Colombian tennis player Camila Osorio had a debut with victory in the doubles tournament of the Colsanitas Cup in Bogotá.
The curtain fell on the first day of the main draw of the Colsanitas Cup presented by Zurich, and the one in charge of putting an end to it was Camila Osorio, who debuted in the doubles competition alongside the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad-Maia.
solid win
The South Americans scored an important victory after beating the defending champions, 7-6(2), 2-6, 10-1, against the French team Elixane Lechemia and the American Ingrid Neel.
In search of the semifinals, the Colombian-Brazilian couple will face the Greek Valentini Grammatikopoulo and the Russian Amina Anshba in a match to take place on Wednesday or Thursday.
Osorio was the only host with a victory on this day, as the couple of María Fernanda Herazo and Yuliana Lizarazo beat the Hungarians Panna Udvardy and Jani Reka-Luca 1-6, 6-2 and 11-9.
Programming Tuesday April 5, 2022
Center Court
10:00 a.m. [6] AK Schmiedlova (SVK) Vs. [WC] Y. Lizarazo (COL)
Not before 12:00 p.m. [1] C. Osorio (COL) Vs. Y. In-Albon (SUI)
To follow. [4] P. Udvardy (HUN) Vs. D. Yastremska (UKR)
Not before 4:00 pm R. Jani (HUN) Vs. [2] B. Haddad Maia (BRA)
Court No. 2
10:00 a.m. [WC] Y. Monroy (COL) Vs. E. Gorgodze (GEO)
To follow. E. Avanesyan Vs. [8] H.Dart (GBR)
To follow. P. Ormaechea (ARG) vs. I. Bara (ROU)
Not before 3:00 p.m. [1] N. Dzalamidze / S. Santamaria (USA) vs. S. Errani (ITA) / A. Krunic (SRB) Court No. 3
10:00 a.m. A. Krunic (SRB) vs. K. Rakhimova
To follow. [7] A. Sharma (AUS) vs. [Q] S. Lamens (N.E.D.
To follow. [Q] I. Oz (TUR) vs. [Q] D. Seguel (CHI)
Not before 3:00 pm A. Sharma (AUS) / A. Sutjiadi (INA) vs. R. Peterson (SWE) / AK Schmiedlova (SVK)
SPORTS WITH PRESS INFORMATION
more sports news
April 04, 2022, 08:41 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Camila #Osorio #WTA #doubles #tournament #Bogotá
Leave a Reply