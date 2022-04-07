Colombian tennis player Camila Osorio hopes to have a rematch this Thursday in the Colsanitas Cup. That phrase might sound strange considering that the 20-year-old won her first match in the tournament. However, both she and the spectators know that the game against the Swiss Ylena In-Albon, last Tuesday, was far from being the best of the cucuteña, current number 33 in the world. Not surprisingly, after the match, while the journalists awaited his presence in the press room, Osorio was practicing on one of the alternate fields of the tournament venue.

In doubles semifinals and repeat in singles

This Wednesday, in his second doubles match, Osorio defeated the Brazilian pair Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6 (4) and 7-5 against the Greco-Russian pair of Valentini Grammatikopoulou and Amina Anshba.

Given the doubts about the convenience of playing in both modalities, due to the wear and tear that Osorio brings from his tour in Mexico, Fabiola Zuluaga, the tennis player who has had the best ranking in the history of the country, believes that being in both tables could help her.



“I think that it can help her to play doubles to release the tension and nerves that defending the title in Bogotá entails”Zuluaga told EL TIEMPO.

This Thursday, around 12 pm, Camila Osorio will face the Turkish Ipek Oz, 267 in the world, who has won with authority in her two ‘qualy’ games and in her debut in the main draw. The match can be seen on the DirecTV Sports and Star+ screens.

The other Colombians

This Wednesday morning,another Colombian tennis player who was still competing in singles, Yuliana Lizarazo, fell in her match against the Swedish Mirjam Bjorklund by partials 6-1 and 6-4.

This Thursday, after 4 p.m., Lizarazo will be with María Herazo from Barranquilla playing the second phase of doubles against Russian Natela Dzalamidze and American Sabrina Santamaría.

