Monday, May 23, 2022
Camila Osorio: this was her victory at Roland Garros, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 23, 2022
in Sports
Camila Osorio overcomes fear and advances to the semifinals of the Colsanitas Cup
Photo:

Nestor Gomez, TIME

He beat Harmony Tan and is already in the second round.

The Colombian women Camila Osorio, 66 in the world, became the first tennis player to qualify for the second round of Roland Garros on Sunday thanks to her clear victory against the French Harmony Tan (106th) 6-4, 6-3.

The Colombian, 66th in the world in the WTA ranking that will be updated on Monday, May 23, took on a quite dangerous match against Tan (106th), in one hour and 11 minutes of play, a time in which Osorio had to go from less to more and find answers along the way so as not to be surprised by a tennis player whom he had already beaten in the only previous match (WTA 250 Bogotá), but who in this new scenario could mean a threat playing at home.

So was the victory.

