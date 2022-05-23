Camila Osorio: this was her victory at Roland Garros, video

The Colombian women Camila Osorio, 66 in the world, became the first tennis player to qualify for the second round of Roland Garros on Sunday thanks to her clear victory against the French Harmony Tan (106th) 6-4, 6-3.

The Colombian, 66th in the world in the WTA ranking that will be updated on Monday, May 23, took on a quite dangerous match against Tan (106th), in one hour and 11 minutes of play, a time in which Osorio had to go from less to more and find answers along the way so as not to be surprised by a tennis player whom he had already beaten in the only previous match (WTA 250 Bogotá), but who in this new scenario could mean a threat playing at home.

So was the victory.