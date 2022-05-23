Camila Osorio: this was her victory at Roland Garros, video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Nestor Gomez, TIME
He beat Harmony Tan and is already in the second round.
May 23, 2022, 12:00 AM
The Colombian women Camila Osorio, 66 in the world, became the first tennis player to qualify for the second round of Roland Garros on Sunday thanks to her clear victory against the French Harmony Tan (106th) 6-4, 6-3.
The Colombian, 66th in the world in the WTA ranking that will be updated on Monday, May 23, took on a quite dangerous match against Tan (106th), in one hour and 11 minutes of play, a time in which Osorio had to go from less to more and find answers along the way so as not to be surprised by a tennis player whom he had already beaten in the only previous match (WTA 250 Bogotá), but who in this new scenario could mean a threat playing at home.
May 23, 2022, 12:00 AM
