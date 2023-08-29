Battling apparent respiratory problems, Tunisian Ons Jabeur defeated young Colombian Camila Osorio on Tuesday in the first round of the US Open.

Jabeur, current runner-up at the New York Grand Slam, prevailed over

Osorio, number 68 in the WTA ranking, by 7-5 and 7-6 (7/4).

The Tunisian, runner-up in three of the last five Grand Slam tournaments, had to receive medical attention in the first set due to a severe cough and, with visible physical discomfort, managed to stay on her feet until sealing the victory in two hours and one minute. .

Jabeur praised Camila Osorio’s game

“It wasn’t an easy match, she plays amazing and I didn’t feel good today,” acknowledged Jabeur, who hugged and had a conversation with the Colombian on the net.

Osorio “is a great person and she asked me if I was feeling well. I told her no and she replied that I was a warrior. I apologized for asking for a doctor on the track,” she said.

On her way to her long-awaited first major title, Jabeur will face 18-year-old Czech Linda Noskova in the second round, who crushed American Madison Brengle 6-2, 6-1 in just 52 minutes.

Jabeur, 29, went through great difficulties to seize the first set against Osorio, 21, whom he had clearly beaten two years earlier on this very stage.

The Colombian, who had managed to get past the first round in the two previous editions, lost serve at the first opportunity and ended up trailing 4-1.

The seasoned tennis player from Cúcuta then reacted by chaining two breaks and four games in a row to draw 5-5, taking advantage of the problems that Jabeur was already suffering.



The Tunisian had her blood pressure checked during the break while pointing to her chest for apparent respiratory problems.

On her return to the court, Jabeur broke the Colombian’s serve and then neutralized four break points to clinch the first set to the applause of the crowd on the second largest court in Flushing Meadows.

With a serious face, the Tunisian did not celebrate the set and went directly to the locker room to continue being attended.

Ons Jabeur receives medical attention in the game against Camilla Osorio. Photo: Timothy A. Clary. AFP

At the start of the second set, Jabeur was losing mobility and leaning on the racket to rest during breaks. Osorio advanced 1-3 but with several errors he made it easier for Jabeur to turn it around until he was 5-4 and had two match points.

The Colombian saved the situation and forced the ‘tie-break’ but, with several inaccuracies, allowed Jabeur to impose his hierarchy to seal the pass.

The Colombian, champion of the US Open junior in 2019, concluded her time at the Grand Slams of the year without surpassing the second round.

