the egyptian Mayar Sherifseventh seed, advanced this Tuesday to the second round of the Monterrey Open, a WTA 250 tournament that takes place on a hard court, due to the withdrawal of the Colombian due to injury Camila Osorio.

Sherif, tennis player 53 in the WTA ranking, won the first set 7-6 (5) and in the second she had a 4-2 lead at the time when Osorio, finalist in the last Monterrey Open, he withdrew due to a muscle ailment.

In the second round of Monterrey, which distributes a purse of $259,303, Mayar will face the winner later of the duel between the American Sachia Vickery and the Chinese Xinyu Wang.

Osorio was injured

In an even first sleeve that went to a ‘tie break’, Sherif prevailed 7-6 (5) in sudden death betting on a game near the net in which she prevented Osorio, player 70 in the world, with dropshots. make long exchanges.

Camila Osorio, in Monterrey.

The Egyptian won 91.3 per cent of the points on her first serve and had four aces that made her stand out from the Colombian. Sherif had the advantage in the second set, thanks to breaking Osorio’s serve in the second game and saving his in the fifth, the only time she took it from him she was at risk.

In the seventh ‘game’, Osorio went out to receive medical attention on his left leg and tried to play one more ‘game’However, he suffered from physical discomfort and decided to retire when he was down 4-2. Earlier this Tuesday, the Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto, eighth seed, eliminated the Spanish Marina Bassols Ribera, beating her 7-5, 6-2, and will challenge the German Tatjana Maria in the next phase.

Also, the Belgian Elise Mertens, fourth favorite in Monterrey, defeated the Russian Diana Shnaider 6-0 and 6-4, to face the winner in the second round later between the Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse and the Italian Camila Giorgi , who comes from winning the Merida Open last Sunday.

EFE

