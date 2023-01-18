Wednesday, January 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Camila Osorio says goodbye to the Australian Open after losing against Iga Swiatek

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 18, 2023
in Sports
0


close

camila osorio

Camila Osorio at the Australian Open.

Camila Osorio at the Australian Open.

They met this Tuesday in the second round.

The Colombian Camila Osorio He had the most challenging game of his career on Tuesday. The tennis player from Cucuta faced the Polish Iga Swiateknumber one in the world, with the dream of hitting the bump, but fell in the second round of the Australian Open.

See also  Sports programming for this Saturday, December 10

Osorio arrived after becoming the second Colombian to win a main draw match of all four grand slams, after defeating the Hungarian Panna Udvardy in a matter of an hour and 20 minutes. Swiatek did it after beating Germany’s Jule Niemeier despite having one of her worst days.

second round loss

Camila Osorio in action in Australia.

Camila, who played in the Rod Laver Arena with a bandage on the upper part of her right leg, she could not keep up with the pace of the number one.

Camila achieved three breaks in the match. She gained confidence in the second set, but was finally outmatched with sets. 6-2 and 6-3.

“It was hard, she doesn’t give up. It was hard but I kept active and I was able to close it out,” said the Pole after her victory.

The Colombian had two double faults, 36 percent of points won in the first service, against 62 percent of her rival. She also had 16 winning points, against 19. Osorio had 14 unforced errors against 16.

See also  Australian Open qualifications: Arnaldi ahead with Darderi and Mager

PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Camila #Osorio #goodbye #Australian #Open #losing #Iga #Swiatek

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Will Paco Stanley's family sue for the planned bioseries? The lawyer Guillermo Pous responds

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result