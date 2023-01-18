Camila Osorio says goodbye to the Australian Open after losing against Iga Swiatek

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Camila Osorio at the Australian Open.
They met this Tuesday in the second round.
January 17, 2023, 08:48 PM
The Colombian Camila Osorio He had the most challenging game of his career on Tuesday. The tennis player from Cucuta faced the Polish Iga Swiateknumber one in the world, with the dream of hitting the bump, but fell in the second round of the Australian Open.
Osorio arrived after becoming the second Colombian to win a main draw match of all four grand slams, after defeating the Hungarian Panna Udvardy in a matter of an hour and 20 minutes. Swiatek did it after beating Germany’s Jule Niemeier despite having one of her worst days.
second round loss
Camila, who played in the Rod Laver Arena with a bandage on the upper part of her right leg, she could not keep up with the pace of the number one.
Camila achieved three breaks in the match. She gained confidence in the second set, but was finally outmatched with sets. 6-2 and 6-3.
“It was hard, she doesn’t give up. It was hard but I kept active and I was able to close it out,” said the Pole after her victory.
The Colombian had two double faults, 36 percent of points won in the first service, against 62 percent of her rival. She also had 16 winning points, against 19. Osorio had 14 unforced errors against 16.
PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
