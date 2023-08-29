Wednesday, August 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Camila Osorio said goodbye very early to the US Open tennis

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 29, 2023
in Sports
0
Camila Osorio said goodbye very early to the US Open tennis

Close


Close

camila osorio

camila osorio

camila osorio

The Colombian tennis player was eliminated in the first round of the last grand slam of the year.

Colombian tennis player Camila Osorio said goodbye early to the US Open, the last grand slam tournament of 2023.

The woman from Cucuta was defeated against the Tunisian Ons Jabeur, number five in the world, in the first round of the tournament.

Although Osorio fought throughout the game and showed enormous pride, the experience of the African was stronger, who prevailed in straight sets, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

News in development.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

See also  F1 | Zandvoort, Free Practice 1: Verstappen is a prophet in his homeland

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Camila #Osorio #goodbye #early #Open #tennis

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Traffic | Two drivers pulled over for considerable speeding on Länsiväylä, the other got away from the police

Traffic | Two drivers pulled over for considerable speeding on Länsiväylä, the other got away from the police

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result