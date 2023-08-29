Camila Osorio said goodbye very early to the US Open tennis

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Colombian tennis player was eliminated in the first round of the last grand slam of the year.
Colombian tennis player Camila Osorio said goodbye early to the US Open, the last grand slam tournament of 2023.
The woman from Cucuta was defeated against the Tunisian Ons Jabeur, number five in the world, in the first round of the tournament.
Although Osorio fought throughout the game and showed enormous pride, the experience of the African was stronger, who prevailed in straight sets, 7-5, 7-6 (4).
News in development.
