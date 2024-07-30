The number one racket of Colombia, Camila Osorio, was eliminated by Danielle Collins in the third round of the tennis tournament Paris 2024 Olympic Games with partial scores 0-6, 6-4, 3-6.

Osorio had excited the country, since his two previous victories against Jelena Ostapenko and Dayana Yastremska She showed signs of being in good form, but Collins stopped her in her tracks.

Devastated

Camila Osorio, once the match was over, cried, moved she left the field of the venue Roland Garros and went to the locker room, accompanied by the Colombian national team’s coaching staff.

He always said that he arrived in Paris and did not know his true condition, because he retired from the tournament Wimbledon and had little time between the English and French competitions.

Whenever he could, he remembered that the important thing was that he did not feel the pain in his left leg and he never complained about the heat or any other physical condition against him.

She beat Ostapenko 6-3, 6-3 in the first round, then defeated Yastremska 7-6(4) and 6-4, but on Tuesday she was unable to beat Collins, who put in a lot of effort.

The first set was crucial for the American, who saw that her rival was not doing well, which she took advantage of to leave her without any options and win 6-0.

The Cúcuta native was unfocused, making a series of mistakes that led her to despair and to not being able to find her way, while Collins was on her feet, all the hits were in her favor and that is why she swept the first part of the game.

He got into the game

Osorio’s reaction was good. In the second set she was more focused, more active, looking for ways to hurt an opponent who was hoping to win the match in her favour, but the Colombian won 6-4.

At the start of the third and final set, Osorio once again appeared in the first half of the match and soon found herself down 0-2 and unable to recover.

This is how the Colombian ends her journey through Paris, in some Games where she was expected, but in the end she could not respond to continue advancing.

Lisandro Rengifo

Special correspondent for EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel